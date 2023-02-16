RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

