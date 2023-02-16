RFG Advisory LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $268.29 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.41.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.