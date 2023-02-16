RFG Advisory LLC Sells 971 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,695,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 284,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 241,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

