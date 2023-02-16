Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 885513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

About Ribbon Communications

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

