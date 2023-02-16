Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Raises Dividend to GBX 29.25 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 29.25 ($0.36) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

Shares of LON RIII traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,080 ($25.25). The company had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,942.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,964.70. The company has a market capitalization of £128.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.39. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 12-month low of GBX 1,850 ($22.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,598 ($31.54).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

