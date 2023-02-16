Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Raises Dividend to GBX 29.25 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 29.25 ($0.36) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance
Shares of LON RIII traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,080 ($25.25). The company had a trading volume of 8,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,942.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,964.70. The company has a market capitalization of £128.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.39. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a 12-month low of GBX 1,850 ($22.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,598 ($31.54).
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile
