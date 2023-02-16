RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $526.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.67 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.04-$3.10 EPS.
RNG stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 3,472,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.
Several brokerages have commented on RNG. BTIG Research downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded RingCentral from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.92.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
