RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Down 0.2%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 78,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 116,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
