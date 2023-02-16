RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Down 0.2%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 78,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 116,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,938,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,909,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 85,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 60,925 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

