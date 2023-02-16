Robert W. Baird Increases Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $43.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.
Shares of CHCT opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.
Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.
