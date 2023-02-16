Robert W. Baird Increases Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $43.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of CHCT opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

