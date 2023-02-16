Robert W. Baird Raises Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $19.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $18.61 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 61.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

