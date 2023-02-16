Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $57.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

