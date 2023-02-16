Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.
RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.
Roblox stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 10,618,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599,358. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.
In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $295,492.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
