Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 10,618,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599,358. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $295,492.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

