Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.15

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 2477425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.
RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
