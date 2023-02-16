Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Rockshield Capital Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.
About Rockshield Capital
Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
