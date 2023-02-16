Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Roku updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,325,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $161.56.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

