Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. 1,206,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rollins has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Institutional Trading of Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.