Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,239,000 after acquiring an additional 125,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

