Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $421.59 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

