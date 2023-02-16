Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 1049906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

