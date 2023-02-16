Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG.L) a GBX 1,250 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,250 ($15.17) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) price objective on National Grid in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,100 ($13.35) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.75) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

National Grid Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 880.60 ($10.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.00).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

