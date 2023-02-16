Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

