Royal Bank of Canada Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$95.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock traded up C$4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,221. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$90.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.37.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,084.73. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

