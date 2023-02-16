RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPT. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,458. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $903.64 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 520.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $6,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,562,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after buying an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

