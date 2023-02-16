Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $312.31

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.31 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 311.70 ($3.78). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 312 ($3.79), with a volume of 697,592 shares trading hands.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,595.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.39.

About Ruffer Investment

(Get Rating)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.