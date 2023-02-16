RWWM Inc. Has $131.10 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RWWM Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147,786 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 18.8% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $131,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $476.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.