RWWM Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.0% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.20. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

