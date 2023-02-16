Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 19th.

In other news, insider David Bottomley bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($18,750.00).

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

