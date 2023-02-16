Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

See Also

