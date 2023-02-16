Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$12.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.