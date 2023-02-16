Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

NYSE SB opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $394.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 904,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 475,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SB. Citigroup cut their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

