Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Safe Bulkers Price Performance
NYSE SB opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $394.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on SB. Citigroup cut their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.