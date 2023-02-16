Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of SB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,688. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $394.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

