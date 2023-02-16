Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 50.10%. Safehold’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.
NYSE SAFE opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. Safehold has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 32.13%.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
