Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 50.10%. Safehold’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Safehold Price Performance

NYSE SAFE opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. Safehold has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after buying an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,320,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

