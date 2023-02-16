Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 4,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGA. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.