Saitama Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $125.97 million and $1.86 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00018620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00216098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00279936 USD and is up 9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,857,893.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.