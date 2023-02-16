Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 250,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 132,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,700.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

