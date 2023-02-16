Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €45.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.39) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

RNO stock traded up €0.57 ($0.61) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €42.10 ($45.27). 1,628,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($108.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.46.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

