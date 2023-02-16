Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Market Perform

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.
TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.
Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $30.25.
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
