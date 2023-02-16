Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

ETR:VOW3 traded up €1.82 ($1.96) on Wednesday, hitting €130.20 ($140.00). 840,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €126.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €134.49. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

