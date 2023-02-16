Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.07

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €86.07 ($92.55) and traded as high as €89.15 ($95.86). Sanofi shares last traded at €87.65 ($94.25), with a volume of 1,595,060 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.09.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

