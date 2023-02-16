Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sapiens International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

