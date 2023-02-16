Sapphire Price Tops $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $20.16 million and approximately $12,869.40 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.79 or 0.06849235 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00080662 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00024359 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.