Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Saputo Stock

SAP opened at C$36.32 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.84. The company has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 37.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.23%.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

