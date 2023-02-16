Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

