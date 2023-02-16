Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.