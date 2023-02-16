Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 139,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 521,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Scilex Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

