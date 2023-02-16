SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 130,761 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 153.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

RYF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,129. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05.

