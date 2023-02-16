SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 763,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,740. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

