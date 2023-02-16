SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.51. The company had a trading volume of 292,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,426. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average of $222.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

