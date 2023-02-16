SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,894,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,072,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,918,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,402. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.43. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.