Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,696 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Seagate Technology worth $31,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 275,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $112.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

