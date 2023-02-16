Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $787.29

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 787.29 ($9.56) and traded as low as GBX 736 ($8.93). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 742 ($9.01), with a volume of 20,865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 705.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.90. The firm has a market cap of £138.31 million and a P/E ratio of 415.91.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

